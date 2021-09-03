$581.65 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the highest is $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.