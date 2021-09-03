$581.65 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the highest is $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

