$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.33 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 107,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,625,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Nokia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

