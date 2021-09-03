61,230 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.09. 207,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,999,129. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

