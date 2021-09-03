$633.64 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $633.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $573.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $745.12 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 48,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. UWM has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

