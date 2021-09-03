8,400 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA opened at $31.30 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1683 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.