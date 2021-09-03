$864.43 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to report sales of $864.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $861.20 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 328,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 117,274 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. 240,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,074,645. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

