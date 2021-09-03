888’s (EIHDF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. 888 has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.31.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

