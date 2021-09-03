$92.52 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report sales of $92.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.46 million. eHealth posted sales of $94.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $804.18 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $846.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $113,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

