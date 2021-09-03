Aaron Schroeder Sells 1,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

