Aaron Schroeder Sells 1,000 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.18.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Featured Article: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.