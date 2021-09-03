Aave (AAVE) Price Reaches $397.68 on Top Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Aave coin can now be bought for about $397.68 or 0.00789849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.23 billion and $372.17 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00146540 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,245 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.