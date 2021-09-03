AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,787 shares.The stock last traded at $7.62 and had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AC Immune during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

