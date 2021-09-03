ACG Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.