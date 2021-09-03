ACG Wealth Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

ACG Wealth boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Square were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after buying an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $266.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 233.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

