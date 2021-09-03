ACG Wealth Sells 23 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $2,124,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,928.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,673.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,563.00. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,626.60 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

