ACG Wealth Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.