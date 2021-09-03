ACG Wealth Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.
In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock valued at $79,925. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
