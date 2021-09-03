ACG Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sysco were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

