Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 616 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 121.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 152,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $92.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

