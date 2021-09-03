Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 11,702 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

