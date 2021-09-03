Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $212.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.30.

AYI stock opened at $179.83 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

