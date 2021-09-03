AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 0.5%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.37 and last traded at C$10.53. Approximately 216,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 674,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.58.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AcuityAds to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.93.

The company has a market cap of C$636.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2602507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

