adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Up 0.9%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $364.50 and last traded at $354.32. 244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.87.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

