Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 535,800 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 630,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13,449.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.