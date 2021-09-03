Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.