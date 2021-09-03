Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$5.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$5.50 price target from investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.79. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$6.19.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last three months.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

