Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $379.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.04 and a twelve month high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

