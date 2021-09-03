Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

