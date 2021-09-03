Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Globe Life by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 5,056.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Globe Life by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 80.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.