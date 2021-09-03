Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 5,063 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tobam increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

