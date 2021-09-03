Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,631 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Aflac were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,961. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

