AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 261,375 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.