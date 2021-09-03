Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$122.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$100.80.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at C$72.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.15. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.