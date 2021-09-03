Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $269.62. 11,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,289. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day moving average of $284.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

