Akash Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00007289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $279.29 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 155,094,520 coins and its circulating supply is 76,834,842 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

