Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 11,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,684,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. Equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.