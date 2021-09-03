Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,630 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $30,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $244.03 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $248.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

