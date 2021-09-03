Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.31 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AADV opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £89.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03. Albion Development VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.69.

Get Albion Development VCT alerts:

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.