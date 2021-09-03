Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.31 Per Share

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of AADV opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £89.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03. Albion Development VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.50 ($1.17). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.69.
Albion Development VCT Company Profile
