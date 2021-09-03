Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Gap Up to $21.13

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $22.00. Alexander & Baldwin shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 3,193 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,439,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,856,000 after acquiring an additional 961,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

