Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $467.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

