Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 336,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 31,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

