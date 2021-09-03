Alleghany Corp DE Has $25.05 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.70% of Mercury General worth $25,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,254,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 193,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mercury General by 684.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 2,027.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mercury General by 125.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

MCY traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $59.06. 4,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 45.67%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

