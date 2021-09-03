Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,026 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

