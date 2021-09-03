Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $47.02 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

