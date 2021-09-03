Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,847,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,196,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

