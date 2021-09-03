AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

CBH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 31,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.