Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.