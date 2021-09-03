Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) versus NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Critical Review

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85%

84.8% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allin and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Allin.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allin and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.43 $19.35 million $1.15 23.66

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Volatility & Risk

Allin has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Allin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

