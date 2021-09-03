Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $21.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,905.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,418.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

