alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered alstria office REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

