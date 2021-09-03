Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.25. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.