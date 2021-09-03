Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $18.27

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.27, but opened at $17.25. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 2,308 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
