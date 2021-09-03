Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALVOF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

