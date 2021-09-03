Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ALVOF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.09. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.
About Alvopetro Energy
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.